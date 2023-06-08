CAMBRIDGE - A 52-year-old Byesville man is in custody on drug-related charges following a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, Narcotics Detective Brian Carpenter stopped William David Church Jr. for a traffic infraction after his vehicle exited Interstate 70 onto Southgate Road.

Deputy Adam Castor and K9 Loki responded to the scene at Carpenter's request. The K9 indicated a presence of narcotics and Church's vehicle was search.

The search uncovered two baggies with a crystal-like substance, which are suspected to contain methamphetamines weighing more than 50 grams, and the other baggie with a purple-powdery substance, believed to be fentanyl weighing more than 40 grams.

Church has been charged with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, possession of fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, also a second-degree felony.Church remains in the county jail.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Byesville man arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges