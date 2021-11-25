Byesville man sentenced to prison for sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl

Stock

A Byesville man convicted of sexual crimes against a then 15-year-old girl was sentenced to prison last week during a hearing in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Michael T. Miller, 30, was sentenced to 5 to 6 1/2 years by Judge Daniel G. Padden, after entering negotiated guilty pleas to the felony offenses earlier this year.

Miller was convicted of single counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

The guilty pleas were entered on Sept. 8 in the common pleas court after a grand jury indicted him less than three months earlier.

Miller was given 157 days credit for time served in the Guernsey County Jail while the case was pending following his arrest.

Miller faced a maximum of 21 years in prison for the offenses alleged to have occurred between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2020.

Charges against Miller were initially filed in the Cambridge Municipal Court, but were later dismissed after he was indicted by the grand jury.

He was interviewed by a detective on June 2 after the incident was reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

After the interview, Miller was incarcerated in the county jail on a felony investigation hold until charges could be filed the next day.

Investigators declined to release additional details regarding the incident due to the age of the victim. Miller is prohibited from having any contact with the victim.

Duties to register as a sex offender or child victim offender were explained to Miller in court.

No fine was imposed, but Miller was ordered to pay all court costs.

The judge remanded him into the custody of the sheriff's office for incarceration in the county jail pending transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Reception Center in Orient to begin serving his sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Byesville man sentenced to prison for sex crimes against teen girl