Byfield man arraigned on rape charge

Jun. 21—SALISBURY — A Byfield man charged with rape was recently arraigned in Salem Superior Court, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Michael Shea, 23, of Greentree Lane was arrested by Salisbury police on Learned Lane on Oct. 31, and arraigned two days later in Newburyport District Court on a single count of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Soon after his arraignment in the lower court, Shea posted $10,000 cash bail. While in court, Shea's probation officer told a judge that Shea was a Montessori school teacher who wanted to modify a condition of his release while out on bail.

Very little is being released on the incident. The police report was immediately impounded and because Shea's attorney did not dispute a Essex County prosecutor's request for bail, excerpts from the police report were not read out loud. He was arraigned in Superior Court on June 10.

An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Shea was released on the previously imposed $10,000 cash bail and was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim.

Shea is due back in Superior Court on July 15 for nonevidentiary motion hearings.

