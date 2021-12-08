Byfield man gets jail time after stealing tractors

Dec. 8—SALISBURY — A Byfield man was sentenced to two years in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple larceny charges related to the theft of tractors in 2020.

Dain Blackadar, 31, of Maple Street, Byfield, was arraigned in January on three counts of larceny over $250 from a person over 60 or disabled; larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses; larceny under $1,200 by false pretenses; and a separate charge of larceny over $1,200. He was later charged with unauthorized use of a computer on an unrelated matter.

On Tuesday, Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan sentenced Blackadar to two years in jail but gave him credit for 329 days already served behind bars. Blackadar was sentenced to 30 days in jail, deemed served, for the computer-related charge.

According to court records, Blackadar stole the farm equipment from his former employers while they were out of town in mid-2020 and then sold them for $4,000.

The owners, according to Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis' report, filed a complaint with police on Nov. 30, 2020, saying "several tractors and pieces of farm equipment" were stolen. They later saw one of the tractors at a Dock Lane address.

Davis spoke to the Dock Lane homeowner and learned that he bought the tractor from Blackadar for $1,000 and a truck in June. A check of the tractor showed the serial number matched the one the owners gave to police.

Blackadar told the man who purchased the tractor that his aunt gave him permission to sell it. The same man told police he thought he knew who might have bought other pieces of farm equipment from Blackadar. Police later confiscated the tractor, according to Davis' report.

Davis was able to track down other people who bought farm equipment from Blackadar, all of them believing he had permission to make the sales.

The victims later told Davis they had not spoken to Blackadar in five years.

"He likely knew the equipment was there because he had helped (the victim) hay with it in the past," Davis wrote in his report.

As a result of his investigation, Davis charged Blackadar with stealing the farm equipment.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

