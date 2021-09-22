Byfield rape suspect arrested Sunday, released Monday

Sep. 22—NEWBURY — A Byfield man out on bail after being charged with rape in October was arrested Sunday night by police at his home after allegedly violating a condition of his release.

Michael Shea, 24, of Greentree Lane was originally arrested by Salisbury police on Oct. 31 and arraigned two days later in Newburyport District Court on a single count of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Soon after his arraignment in the lower court, Shea posted $10,000 cash bail. While in court, Shea's probation officer told a judge that Shea was a Montessori school teacher who wanted to modify a condition of his release while out on bail.

Very little is being released on the incident. The police report was immediately impounded and because Shea's attorney did not dispute a Essex County prosecutor's request for bail, excerpts from the police report were not read out loud.

He was arraigned in Superior Court on June 10. Shea was released on the previously imposed $10,000 cash bail and was ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

On Sunday, Shea was back in custody after he missed a SCRAM alcohol monitoring reading as required by the court, according to his father.

Shea's father, an attorney, told Judge Jane Prince on Monday that because of the missed reading, his son was arrested by Newbury police. He then asked Prince for permission to drive his son over to Salem Superior Court to clear the violation instead of having him remain in custody until he was driven there by the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

After discussing the matter with an assistant district attorney, Prince agreed to Shea's request.

An Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said a Salem Superior Court judge later that day denied an Essex County prosecutor's request to revoke Shea's release for missing the SCRAM reading and released him on the same conditions.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

