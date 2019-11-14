Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Bygghemma Group First AB (publ) (STO:BHG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Bygghemma Group First

What Is Bygghemma Group First's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Bygghemma Group First had kr1.22b of debt, an increase on kr1.01b, over one year. However, it does have kr307.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr915.1m.

OM:BHG Historical Debt, November 14th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Bygghemma Group First's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bygghemma Group First had liabilities of kr1.22b due within a year, and liabilities of kr1.71b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr307.1m as well as receivables valued at kr309.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr2.31b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Bygghemma Group First has a market capitalization of kr5.24b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Bygghemma Group First's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.4 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 1k times, makes us even more comfortable. Notably, Bygghemma Group First's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 174% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bygghemma Group First can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Bygghemma Group First actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.