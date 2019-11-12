Is Byggmax Group (STO:BMAX) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Byggmax Group AB (publ) (STO:BMAX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Byggmax Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Byggmax Group had debt of kr867.4m at the end of September 2019, a reduction from kr958.4m over a year. However, it does have kr46.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr821.4m.

How Healthy Is Byggmax Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Byggmax Group had liabilities of kr2.09b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr1.55b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr46.0m as well as receivables valued at kr129.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr3.47b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the kr1.61b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Byggmax Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Byggmax Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.1 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Sadly, Byggmax Group's EBIT actually dropped 3.8% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Byggmax Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.