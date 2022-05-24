Byhalia man accused of late December damage in Oxford

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
May 23—OXFORD — A Marshall County man has been accused of damaging a west Oxford property six months ago.

A resident reported to Oxford police that on Dec. 11, 2021, someone damaged their property in the 300 block of Old Sardis Road. At some point in the investigation, evidence pointed police at Matthew West, 26, of Byhalia. He was arrested May 20 and charged with felony malicious mischief.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $5,000 bond.

