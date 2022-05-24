Byhalia man accused of late December damage in Oxford

NextShark

A Cambodian American woman is left traumatized after falling victim to a violent robbery outside a supermarket in San Leandro, California, earlier this month. Emily Chhun, 26, had just returned to her car after buying some snacks at a Safeway on Washington Avenue when the horror unfolded. “I closed the door already and didn’t notice that there was someone behind me,” Chhun told NBC Bay Area of the May 11 incident.