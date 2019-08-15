How Do The Byke Hospitality Limited’s (NSE:THEBYKE) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at The Byke Hospitality Limited (NSE:THEBYKE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Byke Hospitality:

0.045 = ₹87m ÷ (₹2.2b - ₹296m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Byke Hospitality has an ROCE of 4.5%.

Is Byke Hospitality's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Byke Hospitality's ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 8.1%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Byke Hospitality's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Byke Hospitality's current ROCE of 4.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 31%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Byke Hospitality's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Byke Hospitality? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Byke Hospitality's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Byke Hospitality has total assets of ₹2.2b and current liabilities of ₹296m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.