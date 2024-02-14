Byram names new police chief along with other department promotions

BYRAM - A group of the police department's officers have been promoted including new chief Daniel Dewald, who was elevated from lieutenant during the Township Council's recent meeting.

Dewald, who has been with the department since 2001, after two years with the New Jersey Department of Corrections, is a graduate of the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and to lieutenant in 2022.

His promotion created a "domino effect" of promotions with Sgt. Guy M. Mariani moving to lieutenant, and Patrolman Kevin Perry moving to the rank of sergeant.

Mariani was hired by Byram in July 2000, and graduated from the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy that year. He was promoted to sergeant in June 2005. Mariani holds a master's degree in criminal justice from American Military University and is currently an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice Department of Sussex County Community College.

Perry is also a graduate of Morris County training academy and joined the Morris County Sheriff's Office in 2013. He was hired by Byram in 2016.

Perry is an arson investigator and certified in crisis intervention training. He also holds an associate's degree in fire science from County College of Morris.

