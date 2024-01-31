Byrne Dairy recalls ice cream for possible peanut contamination

Byrne Dairy, based in upstate New York, is recalling a variety of its ice cream because it may be mislabeled, containing undeclared peanut butter.Photo Courtesy of Byrne Dairy/FDA

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Byrne Dairy, based in upstate New York, is recalling a variety of its ice cream because it may be mislabeled, containing undeclared peanut butter.

The FDA posted the recall, asking anyone who purchased Byrne Dairy's "Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream" in half gallon cartons with a last sale date of 10/4/2024 because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

According to the recall notice Tuesday, a consumer notified Byrne Dairy directly when they found a tub of the ice cream contained peanut butter. Seeing the ice cream was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts, he complained.

Byrne Dairy cited a manufacturing error as the cause.

People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

No more than 250 half gallon units were distributed in retail stores throughout Upstate New York, according to the recall notice.

The recall comes less than a month after New York resident Órla Baxendale, 25, had a fatal allergic reaction to cookies that had been mislabeled in Connecticut.

On Jan. 11, Baxendale ate Stew Leonard's Vanilla Florentine Cookies at a party and passed away due to a fatal allergic reaction.

Byrne Dairy said consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.