Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group promotes Chris Malone to chief financial officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TheGrio Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen
    American comedian

Malone, who joined the AMG family in June, was crucial to the financing of its significant transactions over the previous five years.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group announced Thursday that Christopher Malone has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Malone joined AMG in June as executive vice president and head of corporate development, tasked with assisting the senior management team with mergers and acquisitions efforts, as well as other corporate strategy initiatives spanning capital markets, private equity and credit. He will continue these efforts in his new role, based in Los Angeles.

Christoper Malone has been promoted from AMG’s executive vice president and head of corporate development to chief financial officer. (Photo: Courtesy of AMG)
Christoper Malone has been promoted from AMG’s executive vice president and head of corporate development to chief financial officer. (Photo: Courtesy of AMG)

“I am very excited to elevate Chris Malone within the Allen Media Group family to Chief Financial Officer, where Chris will be valuable in helping to lead our M&A efforts and other strategic financial initiatives,” said Byron Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, in a joint statement Thursday with Malone. “Chris plays a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its trajectory of growth and execute on the large number of acquisition opportunities in front of us.”

In the announcement, the new CFO expressed his excitement about both joining the corporate family in June and being promoted at such a pivotal time for the business and the journalism sector. Malone, who has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Hampton University, also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

“It has been exciting to see the strong growth of Allen Media Group over the past five years,” he said, “and it is even more exciting to join at such a dynamic time for the company.”

Malone was crucial to the financing of significant AMG transactions over the previous five years, such as the company’s purchase of The Weather Channel in 2018 and its roughly $1 billion investment in the purchase of 27 ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox broadcast network-affiliated television stations across the country.

“The industry is experiencing rapid transformation, as well as increased consolidation,” he noted, “and Allen Media Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this changing paradigm given its strong and differentiated position. I look forward to continue working with the Allen Media Group team to execute on the short-term and long-term acquisition targets.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group promotes Chris Malone to chief financial officer appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking

    Chip CEOs warn that the time of record sales and profits for chipmaking companies is over as consumer demand slows.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry expects months of pain for markets and the economy - and cautions the Fed against cutting rates too hastily

    Burry painted a bleak outlook for the rest of the year, and warned the mindless speculation in markets reminded him of the dot-com bubble.

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th

    ATCO, AFG and PFLT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 10, 2022.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to

  • Rivian: ‘Zombie’ company or charging down a path to EV success?

    Investment research firm New Constructs has added Rivian to its list of “zombie” companies, citing cash as a potential problem for the car maker

  • 3 Companies Shelling Out Special Dividends

    When companies have a spectacular quarter, they sometimes reward shareholders with a special dividend. To income investors, it feels like the cherry on top.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Microchip Stocks You Need in Your Portfolio

    Microchips (also called integrated circuits, semiconductor chips, or just plain old "chips") are like an invisible force powering our everyday lives. The global semiconductor market will exceed $600 billion in 2022, and one study estimates it will reach $1.4 trillion by the end of this decade.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    A more than 30% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite is allowing investors to buy these phenomenal stocks at bargain-basement prices.