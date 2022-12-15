Byron Energy (ASX:BYE) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Byron Energy (ASX:BYE) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Byron Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$24m ÷ (US$151m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Byron Energy has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Byron Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Byron Energy, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Byron Energy's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Byron Energy is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 22% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Byron Energy is utilizing 1,231% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 26%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Byron Energy has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Byron Energy has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 41% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Byron Energy that you might find interesting.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

