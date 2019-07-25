Is Byron Energy Limited’s (ASX:BYE) 37% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Byron Energy:

0.37 = US$14m ÷ (US$43m - US$4.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Byron Energy has an ROCE of 37%.

Is Byron Energy's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Byron Energy's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Oil and Gas industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Byron Energy's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Byron Energy delivered an ROCE of 37%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Byron Energy's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ASX:BYE Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Byron Energy could be considered cyclical. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Byron Energy.

Do Byron Energy's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Byron Energy has total liabilities of US$4.3m and total assets of US$43m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.8% of its total assets. Modest current liabilities are not boosting Byron Energy's very nice ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Byron Energy's ROCE

This is an attractive combination and suggests the company could have potential. Byron Energy looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.