Byron man arrested for weekend knife assault

Aug. 21—BRYON — A 51-year-old Byron man was arrested after allegedly cutting a woman with a knife during a domestic incident over the weekend, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

The man, Lee Stellmaker, is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to appear in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Aug. 21.

According to Parkin:

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Eighth Street Northeast around 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023, to find a 50-year-old woman with a two-and-a-half-inch cut on her right bicep.

She told law enforcement that an intoxicated Stellmaker cut her with a knife during an argument at the residence.

Deputies found Stellmaker inside the residence with blood droplets on his pants. Law enforcement also found a knife they believe was used in the alleged assault.

Stellmaker was arrested at the scene. A preliminary breath test showed a .28 blood alcohol level for Stellmaker.

Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene and treated the woman for her injuries.