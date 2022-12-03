Byron man charged with taking nude photos of woman with smoke detector spy camera

Dec. 2—Rochester — A 62-year-old Byron man has been charged with interfering with a woman's privacy in Olmsted County District Court after he captured nude photos of her through a fake smoke detector that contained a camera.

Kirk Douglas Booth is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Kathy Wallace on Jan. 11, 2023 for his interfering with privacy charge, a gross misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman who lives with Booth found explicit photos of a relative, an adult woman, on Booth's mobile phone. The photos appeared to have been taken secretly.

She reported these photos to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in September 2022. The Sheriff's Office followed up with the woman in the photos. She reported that she stayed in the spare bedroom of Booth's residence from Aug. 25, 2022 through Aug. 29, 2022. She was not aware of the fake smoke detector with a hidden camera.

Deputies found an explicit video of the woman that was obtained through a search warrant of Booth's mobile phone and hidden camera.

Booth told deputies that he had installed the hidden camera.