Byron man hospitalized for mental health concerns following ERU, crisis negotiator response

Jun. 11—A 59-year-old Byron man was hospitalized Thursday night after a mental health crisis led to a large, 2 1/2-hour law enforcement response, including the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office's emergency response and crisis negotiation units.

One of the man's family members called emergency responders aBOUT 7:30 p.m. to their residence in the 8500 block of Town Hall Road Northwest after the man, who had reportedly been drinking, became upset and then fired a 9 mm handgun five or six times into the woods behind the home, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.

The man reportedly threatened to harm himself, but did not threaten the home's other residents. When law enforcement arrived, they established a perimeter and found the man sitting on a swing with the gun in his lap.

Deputies tried to engage him in conversation. At one point the man, who still had the gun with him, got up from the swing and got within 25 to 30 yards of law enforcement. A less than lethal round was fired, striking the man in the leg. It reportedly had no effect and he went back to the swing.

The emergency response and crisis negotiation units were called to the scene. After talking with negotiators for about an hour, the man agreed to give himself up and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital for evaluation and treatment.