Bystander attacked with 2×4 in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man is in jail after alleging assaulting an innocent bystander in North Nashville Wednesday with a 2×4.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

When offices arrived, they found the victim with a cut to the head and covered in blood, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police he was assault by a man he didn’t know and provided them a description.

Officers soon located James Well a few blocks away and found he matched the description given by the victim, according to Metro police.

A nearby witness confirmed Wells was responsible for the attack. Witnesses told officer they watched Wells attack the victim multiple times with the 2×4 for no reason.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Wells was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault of an officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $18,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.