Bystander captures fire that killed 13

Monica says she has both C. diff (Clostridioides difficile), an infection that causes inflammation of the colon and severe diarrhea, and Sleep-Related Eating Disorder (S.R.E.D.), a condition that triggers her to binge eat during her sleep. The 38-year-old claims that she can't most foods and that she spends most of her time either chained to her bed to stop her from sleep-eating or in the bathroom, suffering the consequences of eating the foods she shouldn't have. Monica's friend Breanne claims that Monica asks her to hold certain foods up to her stomach to determine whether she is allergic to them, "Yet if she holds her cigarettes up to her stomach, she believes she's not allergic to that." Monica says she needs a fecal transplant to help her recover from the C. diff infection and wants Dr. Phil to help her find a way to get one. When Dr. Phil gives his take on Monica's situation, how does she respond?