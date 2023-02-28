Bystander comes to rescue in Galt

Feb. 28—An anonymous bystander came to the rescue of an officer who was being assaulted by a suspect last weekend in Galt, helping the officer avoid potentially serious injuries.

On Saturday at approximately 3:17 p.m., the Galt Police Department received a call reporting that a man was sleeping on the patio in front of a business located in the 300 block of South Lincoln Way, according to the department's Facebook page.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Mario Navarro of Galt, allegedly entered the business and caused a disturbance, including removing a fire extinguisher and discharging it outside while continuing to behave erratically, police said.

When an officer arrived at the scene, Navarro reportedly fled on foot and was pursued by the officer in the area of D and 7th streets. During the pursuit, Navarro allegedly ripped the officer's taser holster from his duty belt and began striking the officer in the head repeatedly.

A bystander witnessing the physical altercation intervened and assisted the officer in detaining Navarro. The officer, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital and released later that day.

"We are grateful that our officer did not suffer any significant injuries. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the courageous community member who risked his own safety to assist with our officer in need," the department wrote in the Facebook post.

Navarro was arrested on charges of robbery, aggravated battery against a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, and resisting an executive officer. Navarro was transported to Sacramento County Jail, where he is ineligible for bail.