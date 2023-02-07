Bystander gets woman’s purse back after attempted carjacking, robbery in downtown Seattle

A bystander who witnessed a robbery and attempted carjacking chased down the suspect and retrieved the victim’s purse.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Terrace Street in Downtown Seattle.

The 68-year-old victim told police a man had asked her for a ride and when she said no, he sat in the driver’s seat of her car. The woman held the driver’s side door open in fear that the man would drive off in her car.

Instead, he took her purse and cell phone and ran away south on Eighth Avenue.

A witness then chased down the man and asked him for the woman’s purse.

“The suspect gave in and dropped the purse but proceeded to run from the scene,” a post on the Seattle Police Blotter said.

Officers searching the area saw a man matching the description of the robber. As he fled west on James Street, officers ran after him and followed him in police vehicles until he was taken into custody.

The witness confirmed that the man who was arrested was the same person who had robbed the woman.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery and an outstanding fugitive warrant.