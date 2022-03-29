Bystander hit during shootout in front of South Memphis store, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for help to find two people following a shootout in front of a South Memphis business.

Officers took to social media to share that on March 27 the two suspects got into a fight at the South Memphis Market on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Things escalated when they both pulled out a gun and started firing, police said.

A person who was not involved in the fight was caught in the crossfire. The victim’s condition was not released.

The suspects’ names are also not available but, the police did release photos of the two they said were responsible.

If you know them, or anything about the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

