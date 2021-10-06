Bystander hit by gunfire during Hartford drive-by shooting, police say

Hartford police said they are investigating the overnight drive-by shooting of what appears to be an unintended victim.

The man, who is in his 50s, survived; he was not only conscious, but alert when officers got to the scene, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of New Britain Avenue and Mountain Street, in the city’s Southwest neighborhood. The gunfire triggered a ShotSpotter alert, and, minutes later, a 911 caller told a dispatcher that a gunshot victim was at a nearby home, police said.

Officers began investigating and learned that the wounded man had been a passenger in a car when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle, police said.

“The victim was not believed to be the intended target,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

The department’s Major Crimes and Crimes Scene divisions are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.