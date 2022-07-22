Bystander hit by stray gunfire Wednesday afternoon

Jul. 22—Gunfire broke out at the intersection of Gloucester and Albany streets in Brunswick late Wednesday afternoon, injuring a 53-year-old man who may have been a bystander, city police said.

A friend drove the injured man to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was flown with non-life-threatening injuries to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, said Angela Smith, the Brunswick Police Department's assistant chief of administration.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. during a dispute involving several people near the roadway and one or more persons in a vehicle, Smith said.

"Witnesses reported seeing several males running from what appeared to be some type of altercation with someone in a vehicle," Smith said. "At this time, evidence does not reveal that the victim was the intended target."

It would mark the second time within a week that stray gunfire from a gunfight in the city wounded a bystander.

A woman visiting Brunswick from out of town suffered a gunshot wound on the evening of July 14 after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in the 1400 block of Stonewall Street, police said. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle passing through the area where combatants exchanged gunfire. An errant bullet struck her in the knee at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to the local hospital and flown to UF Health in Jacksonville.

Police are investigating both shootings.

"There have been no arrests at this time," Smith said.