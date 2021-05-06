Bystander hit in Thursday morning Gloversville shooting, airlifted to Albany Med; Suspect sought

May 6—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

GLOVERSVILLE — A bystander was shot and seriously injured in a shooting Thursday morning that police believe was intended for someone else, police said.

The woman was airlifted to Albany Medical Center due to the nature of her injuries, but was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police indicated later Thursday morning that they had identified a suspect and that the suspect is being actively sought. Police did not name the suspect in a release.

The shooting happened at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday near Naif's Market on North Main Street, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of a shooting and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body, police said.

"The shooting appears to be a targeted attack, directed at another individual," police said in a release. "The female struck is believed to be an innocent bystander."

Police did not immediately elaborate on what they believe the nature of the shooting to have been, but said there is not believed to be an ongoing danger to the public.

Gloversville Police were being assisted by the state police "as well as numerous other law enforcement agencies across the Capital District," police wrote.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area of the market between 7:45 and 8 a.m. Thursday morning is asked to contact Gloversville detectives at 518-773-4513.

