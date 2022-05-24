Bystander hospitalized, 2 charged after shootout inside Ridgeland gas station Monday.

Two people face felony charges and at least one person was transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Ridgeland gas station Monday, according to a news release from the Ridgeland Police Department.

Jacvar Patterson, 19, of Ridgeland, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime. Patterson also faces charges for unlawfully carrying a handgun, according to police.

JaRon Brisbane, 26, of Ridgeland, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Officers were called out to the Amoco gas station on Sycamore Drive around 3:58 p.m. Monday after receiving a call that multiple shots had been fired, officials said in the press release. When police arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound and the storefront windows “shot out.” There was also damage inside the store.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Sgt. Tim East, a spokesperson for the Ridgeland Police Department, said he could not reveal how many shots had been fired “at this time.”

In the store’s security footage, police saw two people, identified later as Brisbane and Patterson in an “altercation.” The two were seen pulling out guns and shooting at each other.

The person who was shot, who was not named by police, was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. There was no update on the person’s condition Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible, according to the press release.

Patterson was in custody at the detention center as of Tuesday, while Brisbane had been released, according to detention center officials.

Anyone with information may call Investigators Daniel Litchfield or John Croft with the Ridgeland Police Department at 843-726-7530 or call 911.

