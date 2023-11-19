Bystander hospitalized in shooting that began as argument over bicycle, Atlanta police say

A shooting that began over an argument over a bicycle has landed an innocent bystander in the hospital.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot on Peachtree Street just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, an argument between two men escalated to gunfire.

Police said when shots were being fired, two bullets struck the victim, who was not involved in the argument.

One of the men has been taken into custody. Authorities have not released his name.

Police are still looking for the other suspect. No description has been provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.

