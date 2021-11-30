Bystander hurt as two groups exchange gunfire in a central Fresno neighborhood

A man was injured after he was caught in the crossfire between two groups who exchanged shots Monday afternoon in a central Fresno neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues near the Shaw and Marks avenue intersection, according to Fresno Police Officer Felipe Uribe.

Police tape off a central Fresno, California neighborhood to investigate a shooting between two groups on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021., that left a bystander hurt.

A group of men were standing in a grassy area near the sidewalk when two men in a car opened fire on them, police said. The first group returned fire as the vehicle — described as a smaller-size model and dark in color — fled the area.

The man who was hurt was struck by a ricochet amid the gunfire, according to Uribe, and otherwise not believed to have been involved in the incident. He was treated at his home and refused to go to the hospital for what police said was determined to be a non-life threatening injury.

Uribe said a child was also taken to Valley Children’s Hospital after one of the men on foot had knocked him to the ground while fleeing the area. The boy had only a minor injury.