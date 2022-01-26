Bystander injured in shootout between multiple people in vehicles

A man was shot Tuesday evening after being caught in the middle of a shootout between occupants of multiple vehicles, according to Lexington police.

Police first got the call of shots fired in the area of Georgetown Street and Price Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it appears occupants of several vehicles were shooting at each other.

One man who was not involved in the shooting suffered a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police also said a couple other non-involved vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Police have vague descriptions of the vehicles involved in the shooting but no suspect information.