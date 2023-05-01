Bystander injured, suspect arrested after Fort Worth police chase ends with crash in Hurst

A bystander was hospitalized and a 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday after fleeing from Fort Worth officers in a chase that ended in a crash, according to police.

Cameron Offor faces charges of evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and another charge of evading arrest from Euless police, according to police records. A second suspect fled the scene and escaped, police said.

According to a police report, Fort Worth officers were notified around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by camera system that reads license plates that Offor, while driving a gray Dodge Charger, fled from Euless police and had a warrant issued for his arrest. The reader identified the vehicle by its paper temporary license plates.

An officer tried to perform a traffic stop on the car in the 4300 block of Miller Avenue but the driver fled, according to police.

Officers chased the Charger into Hurst, where it crashed, injuring a bystander who was in another vehicle, and Offor and a passenger attempted to flee the scene, according to police. Offor was captured and arrested but the second person, who has not been publicly identified, escaped the scene, according to police.

Officers searched the car, where they found a rifle, two handguns and between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, according to police.

A spokesperson with MedStar did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for information, but the Dallas Morning News reported the bystander was hospitalized.