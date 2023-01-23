Bystander killed in crash with teens fleeing Milwaukee police

A 47-year-old man died in a crash Sunday night when the car he was in was hit by a vehicle with five teens inside fleeing police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Officers started chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an armed robbery about 7:20 p.m. on West Center Street, near North 11th Street, police said in a news release.

The chase lasted a little over a mile until the fleeing vehicle crashed into a car that was crossing an intersection near West North Avenue and West Fond du Lac Avenue.

The 47-year-old man was a passenger in that second car, police said. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The five male teens who were in the fleeing car also are expected to survive their injuries from the crash, police said. A firearm was also recovered, but police did not specify if it was found in the fleeing vehicle, on one of the teens or somewhere else at the crash site. Milwaukee police did not immediately return a request for more information Monday morning.

The police news release said criminal charges are expected to be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Milwaukee Police Department's pursuit policy has gone through changes over the past 13 years, but throughout that time, officers have always been allowed to chase a vehicle if they had probable cause that it or its occupants were involved in a violent felony.

Current policy also permits officers to start a pursuit for reckless driving observed before a traffic stop or if the suspect vehicle flees while driving in a reckless manner after an attempted traffic stop for any state law or ordinance violation.

