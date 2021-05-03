Bystander rescues infant from Maryland bay after vehicle crash on bridge

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A child was rescued by a bystander after being ejected from a vehicle and into a Maryland bay Sunday afternoon during a crash on a bridge , the fire department said.

The child was in a vehicle that was teetering over the guardrail of the Route 90 bridge over Assawoman Bay, the Ocean City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

"A good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant," the fire department said.

First responders were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. and found one vehicle hanging off the side of the bridge, according to the fire department. Four vehicles were involved, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

At least eight people were injured, the fire department said.

Firefighters secured the vehicle, while paramedics treated multiple patients. Seven patients were takento various hospitals, while the pediatric patient was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, according to the fire department.

None of the victims were immediately identified and authorities did not say what they believe caused the crash.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City crash: Infant rescued from Maryland bay by bystander