Bystander shoots and kills dog mauling 78-year-old woman in her garden, SC deputies say

A bystander sprang into action to save a 78-year-old woman from a vicious dog attack in South Carolina, shooting and killing the escaped canine, deputies said.

The attack occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the Santee Circle community of Moncks Corner, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was tending to her garden in the backyard when the dog mauled her, deputies wrote in an incident report. She suffered “severe lacerations” to her neck, chin and arms, and was bitten several times on her leg.

The dog’s owner told deputies she was walking her dog, described as a pit bull, when she stopped to talk to the woman in the garden, according to the report. The animal was leashed and in a harness but “somehow got loose and began attacking.”

“The dog’s owner stated that she did everything she possibly could to get the dog away from the victim,” deputies wrote.

A passerby armed with a pistol witnessed the attack and shot the dog at the owner’s request, the report said.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital in North Charleston after she showed “life-threatening distress,” deputies said. Her condition wasn’t known as of June 22.

The dog’s owner faces charges of animal at large and public disturbance dog attack, WYFF and WCBD reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Moncks Corner is about 30 miles north of Charleston.

