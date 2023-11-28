Bystander shoots and kills man trying to rob Dollar General, Tennessee cops say

An attempted robbery ended with a man shot dead at a Dollar General, Tennessee police say.

Memphis officers were called to the discount store just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to a news release.

Investigators said three armed individuals were robbing the business when a bystander began shooting at them, hitting one of them. The two others fled, though one was later caught by police, according to the release.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

Officers detained the person they said fired the fatal shot, though no charges have been filed.

A third suspect is still on the run, according to authorities.

Police didn’t release additional details but said the shooting is under investigation.

