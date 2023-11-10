Bystander shot in the chest in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot in the chest after two men were arguing with each other in North Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of 10th Avenue North just before 4 a.m.

Metro police reported two men in the area were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot at the other. Investigators believe the shot missed its target and another man nearby was hit.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No one has been taken into custody. Detectives believe all three men knew each other.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

