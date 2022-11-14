Bystander shot in crossfire while 'taking out trash for an elderly couple,' TPD says

A man was shot in a crossfire as he was taking out the trash for an elderly couple in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to Tallahassee police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cochran Drive, just off Orange Avenue in the Apalachee Ridge Estates neighborhood.

"Preliminary findings determined occupants of two vehicles were in the roadway shooting at each other," according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident alert.

Soon after the shooting began, the man was struck and received non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

The man is not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, said TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill.

"At this time the investigation remains ongoing to identify and locate the involved vehicles and individuals," the incident alert read. "No arrests have been made in this case."

Detectives urge any witnesses of Sunday's shooting to call TPD at (850) 891-4200 or use the anonymous Crime Stoppers service at (850) 574-TIPS.

There have been at least 99 serious shootings in the Capital City and county since the new year, leaving 17 people dead and 80 injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

