Bystander shot during Houma Mardi Gras parade, police say

One person was shot during a Mardi Gras parade in Houma Saturday night, police said.

The gunshot victim, a young man who was attending the Krewe of Aquarius parade, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body near the corner of Main and Polk streets, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said. The man was hospitalized and was in stable condition Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and police had not released a motive.

“A young man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso,” Coleman said. “It’s still under investigation and our detectives are interviewing and are trying to gather some evidence to locate the person or persons responsible."

Coleman said the shooting victim was a bystander.

“I don’t think he was actually involved in the conflict between the two parties that took place,” Coleman said. “Shots were fired and he was struck. We are in the process of trying to locate those responsible.”

Aside from Saturday’s shooting, Coleman said there were no other major incidents during the four parades in Houma over the weekend.

“There were some concerns but collectively with government officials working together, we overcame some of those concerns,” Coleman said. “Some things were out of our control but overall, I think it was a pretty good first week of Mardi Gras.”

There were no major incidents during the two parades that rolled Sunday through Thibodaux, city police Lt. Clint Dempster said. Dempster said there was a larger law enforcement presence this year, which may helped keep the peace.

"They had a lot of people on the route, but we had a lot of extra personnel,” Dempster said. “I know the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office sent us a lot more guys yesterday because a lot of their parades down the bayou got canceled due to the storm. It definitely helps when you got more police presence out there. It deters crime before it even happens.”

As Terrebonne and Lafourche prepare for more parades this weekend, Coleman issued a warning to would-be criminals.

“Law enforcement is taking an active approach against those who come to these parades where it should be a family-oriented event in an atmosphere where you can just come out to a free party and enjoy the excitement,” the chief said. “If you’re coming to Mardi Gras for anything other than enjoying the festivities, you’re going to have to deal with law enforcement. We’re going to do everything we can in our powers to make sure this Mardi Gras is peaceful.”

