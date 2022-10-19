'Senseless and reckless': Bystander shot Sept. 1 during Akron gas station dispute dies

An uninvolved bystander shot Sept. 1 during an altercation inside an Akron gas station died Wednesday morning, leaving his grieving family questioning why no one is facing criminal charges for his death.

Torres Bruster, 48, of Akron, was shot in the head in the store in the 800 block of Lover's Lane, according to the medical examiner's office.

He was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner's office said.

Bruster was a bystander in the East Akron neighborhood store when the store's cashier drew a gun while in a dispute with another customer that apparently started over incorrect change, according to police. The gun discharged and struck Bruster, police said.

Bruster was on life support in a month-and-a-half long coma before he died, according to his family.

"What happened was very senseless and reckless," said Bruster's brother-in-law Manuel Powell Jr. "Torres did not deserve this fate. It just isn't fair what happened to him."

The cashier told police the dispute escalated when the man who was arguing with her made threats to kill her, began damaging the store, threw items at her and tried to grab her through a plexiglass divider. The cashier then pulled out a handgun, which discharged, police said.

A 34-year-old man identified by police as the customer is facing a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge. He is being held in Summit County Jail.

Charges have not been brought against the cashier, who was seen back at work the next day.

"We believe that charges should've been filed right away, then later amended, which is a common practice," said Charles Tyler Sr., the family's attorney.

Tyler said Bruster "was simply an innocent bystander who was dearly by his family and his community and had his life cut short by an act of negligence on the cashier's part."

Bruster's nephew, Darryl Calhoun Jr., said he loves and misses his uncle, the family's "fishing buddy."

"It's sad how something like this can happen to anyone," he said. "I'm just praying for some type of justice, just anything that can help my family heal."

Calhoun also questioned why no one has been charged yet in his uncle's shooting.

"I believe this incident could've been handled differently by the police," he said. "Would things have moved faster if the innocent customer who was shot would've been a child? It's unfair to think that maybe justice could have been served a little quicker had my uncle been a child or something like that."

