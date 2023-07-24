Bystander shot after stepping in during convenience store robbery, police say

A man accused of trying to rob a convenience store was arrested after a bystander tackled him, Rock Hill police said.

Police said on Friday, they were called to the Circle K on Cherry Road near Interstate 77 for an armed robbery. At the scene, officers found someone who has been shot in the hand and rear end. He told investigators he was outside the convenience store when he saw a suspicious person go inside and try to rob the store.

The victim told police the suspect was at the register as a cashier gathered money to give him.

Police said the victim walked into the store and tackled the suspect, who pulled a gun from his waistband. The two fought over the handgun, police said, which fired twice, hitting the victim.

Officers found the suspect nearby after he left the store. They also found the gun that was wrestled from him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect, Richard Stayberg, 18, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

