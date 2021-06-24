Bystander Stops Man Who Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Yelled Anti-Asian Slurs at Woman in NYC

The NYPD released photos of a man who allegedly kicked, spewed anti-Asian remarks and pulled a knife on a woman in Manhattan on Monday.



What happened: The 23-year-old victim was walking on West 26th Street Sixth and Seventh Avenue when the alleged suspect kicked her behind her leg and yelled anti-Asian slurs just before midnight, according to PIX11.





🚨WANTED-ASSAULT: 6/21/21 at approx. 11:55 PM, front of 122 W 26 St @NYPD13PCT Manhattan. Suspect kicked a 23 Y/O vic on the back of her leg & yelled anti-Asain slurs. He then displayed a knife to the victim. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/BTIslXuE7Y

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 22, 2021







The NYPD said the suspect allegedly told the woman, “F**k you, you f**king Chinese people, f**k you” and “You f**king Asian. Get the f**k away from me, I’m going to beat the s**t out of you,” the New York Post reported.

He allegedly pulled out a knife on the victim and a passerby who attempted to help the woman.

The suspect fled and was last seen heading eastbound on West 26th Street.

The woman suffered pain in her back and right leg, and refused medical assistance, the NYPD told NextShark in a statement.



Second incident: Another incident reportedly took place that evening at the intersection of Chambers Street and West Broadway in Tribeca.



A man allegedly yelled at a 57-year-old Asian woman and told her, “F**king Chinese people.”

He also tried to touch one of the woman’s grandchildren, but the victim pulled the child away, prompting the suspect to flee from the scene.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected, but both incidents are being investigated by NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.



Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).



Featured Image via @NYPDTips

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

OC Man Says He Was 'Kidnapped' for Trying to 'Overthrow the Government' in Vietnam

Pennsylvania College Student Exposed for Disgusting Racism Against Asians on Instagram

Korean Woman Nearly Punched By 2 Men in the Netherlands Over Coronavirus Panic

'Go Back to China!': Asian American Chef Says She Was Assaulted, Told She Had Coronavirus in London