Bystanderkilled,another wounded in drive-by shooting outside Hartford pizzeria, police say

Jul. 19—A second victim was listed in critical condition, after Hartford police said both were found shot multiple times outside a business on the 200 block of Barbour Street around 8:15 p.m., Boisvert said.

"Viewing what little video we were able to view thus far, it appears to have been a drive-by, it appeared the two individuals shot were not the intended target," Boisvert said in a news conference.

"I believe we may have observed an intended target run for cover, unfortunately, these two victims took the gunshots," he added.

Boisvert said the second person shot was a man in his 60s.

On Wednesday morning, yellow caution tape still marked the spot outside the pizza parlor where police said the shooting occurred in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood.

A neighbor who declined to give his name said he wasn't at the scene Tuesday night, but he heard about the shooting. He said he's lived in the area for the past 50 years and described the neighborhood as active and busy, but not usually violent. He recalled a fight that once occurred at a nearby laundromat, but said nothing serious occurred.

The Hartford Police Department major crimes and crime scene divisions are investigating Tuesday's shooting, Boisvert said.

The incident marked the second fatal shooting in two nights in Hartford. There have been three shootings in four days, killing four people and wounding three others.

On Monday night, police said a woman was fatally shot at her home on Oakland Terrace in what they characterized as a domestic violence incident. According to an arrest warrant, 64-year-old Carolyn Williams was shot while on the phone with 911. Police later charged 60-year-old Lance Logan in her killing. Police said Logan also struck the woman's son in the head with a gun during the incident.

The homicide followed a deadly home invasion on Saturday that police say played out in broad daylight.

Police said the three intruders forced their way into a multifamily home on Maple Avenue at gunpoint that afternoon, posing as police and carrying duct tape and zip ties, according to an arrest warrant.

The intruders tied up the residents and the robbery ended in a shootout with at least four people wounded. One of the suspects was killed and a 17-year-old who had been restrained during the home invasion died Tuesday after getting caught in the crossfire, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

