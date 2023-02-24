Bystanders assist Willmar police officer with the arrest of suspects during struggle

Feb. 23—WILLMAR

— A Willmar police officer was released from the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a fight with two individuals, one of whom was wanted on a felony warrant.

The officer struggled with the two individuals until a group of bystanders intervened to help the officer.

Police Chief Jim Felt thanked the unidentified bystanders in a news release Thursday and stated efforts were being made to identify the individuals in order to formally recognize their actions.

According to the news release, at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday an officer noticed two individuals exit a truck in the 300 block of Seventh Street Southwest. The officer recognized one of the individuals as a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

When the officer approached the two individuals, the wanted suspect ran on foot. The officer was able to catch up to the man and a struggle ensued when the officer attempted to take him into custody.

According to the release, the second individual then interfered with the arrest and also began fighting with the officer.

The officer called for help and continued to struggle with both suspects until he fell on the ground with one of the men and continued holding the other, who was assaulting him. The struggle continued for a period of time until a group of bystanders came in.

The group was able to gain physical control of the second suspect, and assisted the officer with the first suspect's arrest until other officers arrived on-scene.

The officer was transported by ambulance to CentraCare — Rice Memorial hospital for evaluation and released after treatment of minor injuries.

The wanted suspect said he had suffered a seizure, and was also transported and evaluated. He was treated and released.

The suspects were identified as a 48-year-old Willmar man and a 20-year-old Willmar man. They were in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 5 p.m. Thursday. Both have multiple pending felony and gross misdemeanor charges, including felony fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.

"Willmar PD would like to specifically thank the group of bystanders that selflessly came to the aid of the officer during the incident," Police Chief Jim Felt said in the release. "Without their assistance, it's likely that greater injuries would have occurred. Unfortunately, the individuals left before they could be thanked."

The Willmar Police Department was also assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.