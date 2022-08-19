Bystanders help trooper arrest DUI suspect

Aug. 19—ASHLAND — A couple bystanders to a traffic stop helped a Kentucky State trooper this week after holding down a quick-footed suspect, according to court records.

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 16, a state trooper on Ky. 766 saw a 2011 Nissan Altima driving suspiciously, with improper headlights, court records show.

The trooper followed along and observed the car pull into a driveway in the 2000 block of Keeton Drive, records show. The driver got out of the car and went up to the porch, but immediately turned around and got back into the car, a criminal citation shows.

Records show the trooper sat a spell, observing what this guy was up to. The driver turned the car on and off several times, then backed out, placing the car's rear-end in the road before pulling back up the driveway, records show.

That's when the trooper stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old John D. Waugh III, of Ashland.

The trooper immediately noticed Waugh's pupils were pinpoint and glassy and his speech was slurred, all indications of being hopped up on dope. After a quick patdown, the trooper asked Waugh to perform a field sobriety test, records show.

Waugh told the trooper not to worry — he didn't have any weapons, and he'd been sober as a judge for a few years, court records show.

He said he was only at the house to pick up a friend, records show.

Some neighbors came out and said they could call the homeowner to see if they were expecting Waugh — come to find out, the people who lived there didn't know Waugh from Adam, the citation states.

After determining Waugh was probably high, the trooper tried to arrest Waugh, records show.

"'F' this," Waugh said, before running away from the trooper, the citation states.

The trooper took off after him, shouting "Taser, Taser, Taser" before firing the weapon at Waugh, taking him to the ground, records show.

However, during the foot pursuit, the trooper's handcuffs fell off his belt, records show. While the trooper hunted the cuffs, Waugh got back up and tried to run again, the citation states.

This time, the trooper tackled Waugh and took him to the ground — one of the neighbors jumped on Waugh's back and kept him pinned down, while the neighbor's wife brought the trooper his handcuffs, records show.

Once in cuffs, Waugh was taken into custody, records show.

A search of his car turned up a 9mm pistol, a baggy of marijuana, a suspected meth pipe and a road beer, records show.

Waugh was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, open container, first-degree fleeing or evading on foot, second-offense DUI, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and multiple traffic infractions.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $6,500 bond.

