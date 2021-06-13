Bystanders lifted an SUV off an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a drunk driver while riding a bike, police say

avid_creative

Bystanders rescued an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a drunk driver in Colorado, police say.

The boy was riding his bike at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver struck and dragged him, 9News reported.

Police said the boy was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

According to a report from 9News, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Aurora, Colorado. Police said the boy was riding his bicycle on a southbound sidewalk when he attempted to cross the street using a crosswalk.

While he was crossing the street on his bike, a GMC Jimmy SUV traveling west struck him, police said, according to 9News. Then, police say, the driver of the vehicle turned right and continued driving, dragging the boy and his bike a "considerable distance" down the road.

When the driver came to a stop, witnesses said bystanders lifted the vehicle off of the boy and dragged him out from underneath the SUV, according to police.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to 9News.

Police arrested 32-year-old Hector Eduardo Garcia on suspected vehicular assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, according to the report.

It's unclear how he intends to plead or if he's obtained an attorney.

