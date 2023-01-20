Bystanders stop man who allegedly tried to carjack three cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford

Bystanders detained a man who allegedly tried to carjack at least three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 in Hartford following a crash on Friday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

At about 9:45 a.m. on Friday, state police received multiple 911 calls reporting an accident on I-84 East near Exit 46. Callers reported that a man who appeared to be trying to run away from the scene allegedly tried to get into at least three vehicles that were driving by, then ran across the highway and tried to get into a tractor-trailer, according to Connecticut State Police Troop H.

State police said a group of good Samaritans detained the man, identified as Francisco Rosario, on the right shoulder of I-84 West near Exit 47 while waiting for troopers to arrive on the scene.

When troopers arrived, Rosario resisted arrest as state police tried to place him in handcuffs, but was eventually taken into custody and transported to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation, state police said.

Rosario, 45, of Manchester, was charged with four counts of criminal attempt to commit robbery by carjacking, four counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny, four counts of evading the scene of an accident, interfering with an officer and first-degree reckless endangerment, state police said.

He was being held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Hartford on Monday, according to state police.