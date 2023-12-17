Bystanders wave for help after vehicle crashes down cliff, California cops say

Bystanders flagged down a deputy to report a vehicle crash into a ravine, California officials reported.

The crash took place at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, on Highway 1 near Jenner, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputy spotted a vehicle overturned at the bottom of the ravine and called for help from a nearby sheriff’s helicopter on patrol, officials said.

The helicopter arrived at the crash scene in nine minutes and set down on the highway to prepare for a rescue, deputies said.

A video posted to Facebook shows the helicopter lower two medics to the wreck with a 100-foot line.

The medics rescued the driver, who was hoisted to the helicopter and flown to a fire station to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance, deputies said.

No information on the driver’s medical condition was available.

Jenner is about 80 miles northwest of San Francisco.

