ByteDance to Grow Ad Revenue to $40 Billion Ahead of IPO

(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. is aiming to boost advertising revenue from its main Chinese apps by more than 40% and may more than triple e-commerce transactions as the social media giant heads toward an initial public offering.

The internet titan is seeking to grow ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($39.8 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok.

It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin -- TikTok’s Chinese twin -- is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610 and 620 million in March. The targets are preliminary and still subject to change, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing internal targets.

ByteDance has kicked off preparations for an IPO offering of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although the size could still change as deliberations are at an early stage.

