ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Organised media tour to Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) - China's ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.

Shares of Spotify pared gains to trade flat in after-market trading on Wednesday, while Warner Music Group Corp gained 4%.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company had discussed in recent months launching its Resso music-streaming service, currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil, in more than a dozen additional markets, but expansion to the United States isn't immediately on the cards, according to the report.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Tornado Sirens Sound Amid Severe Weather in Wisconsin

    Tornado sirens sounded in New Berlin, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, October 12, according to the New Berlin Fire Department.The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of eastern Wisconsin.Video posted by Steve Paluch, which he said was filmed on Wednesday in New Berlin, shows dark storm clouds blanketing the sky as rain falls. A tornado siren is heard in the footage.The tornado warning was later canceled, but the City of New Berlin Office of Emergency Management told residents that “even though the tornado warning has been canceled there is still a potential for severe weather in the area.” Credit: Steve Paluch via Storyful

  • Save $50 on the best noise-canceling headphones on the market with Prime Early Access

    Some of our favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 with noise canceling, are on sale for $50 off as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event.

  • Nevada secretary of state contender pledges to secure Trump victory in 2024

    Republican Jim Marchant leads coalition of top state election-official candidates determined to return Trump to White House

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    This home improvement retailer's dividend growth streak dates back to the Kennedy administration.

  • Moldovan president calls for tougher policing to tackle pro-Russia protests

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday backed giving more powers to law enforcement to crack down on street protests, which she said were destabilising the country and aimed at installing a pro-Russian leadership. Thousands of people have taken to the streets and set up tents outside parliament and Sandu's residence in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Sandu's pro-Western government and voicing their anger over rising prices. Sandu asked government to amend legislation to give more powers to law enforcement agencies but did not specify what those powers would be.

  • Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

    Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local residents with rebuilding for months or more, said Michael Maguire, a manager for a group of family-owned restaurants, including a couple on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach. “It will not be the same,” Maguire said, standing outside the Pinchers seafood restaurant in the Fisherman's Wharf area of Fort Myers.

  • Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains

    Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn't sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state's 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. “I wouldn't sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion," Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry points to the steep drop in ARKK stock - and says Cathie Wood's flagship fund was always bound to collapse in value

    Burry, who bet against Wood last year and warned her success wouldn't last, said ARKK investors were blinded by greed.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report

    The news comes amid a steep erosion of demand for processors for PCs and an industry-wide sell-off following a spate of new US export curbs.

  • Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.

    Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.

  • How Long Will This S&P 500 Bear Market Last? Here's What History Says

    It's been a tough year for investors, as stock prices continue to fall. The S&P 500 is down more than 24% from its peak in early January, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also in bear market territory. While each bear market is different and nobody knows exactly how long this downturn will last, history can provide some hints -- and give us one important reason to be optimistic.

  • I’m the US chief economist at Vanguard, and here are 5 things investors should consider now amid high inflation

    Altogether, the seasonally adjusted inflation still stood at 8.3% over the past 12 months in August. “High inflation is unlikely to become a permanent feature of the economy,” Aliaga-Diaz assured, adding that “central banks are trying hard to bring it down” though that “may cost them a mild recession.” Instead, Aliaga-Diaz says the best strategy is to look ahead “over medium and long-term horizons,” and that the “odds are that markets will be better than the last few months.”

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • 3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%

    There's a well-known principle in retirement planning called the 4% rule. One way to supplement income in retirement and make sure that withdrawals don't deplete the nest egg too quickly is to invest in dividend stocks. Dividend stocks generate income without the need to sell assets.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 80% and 91%, According to Wall Street

    Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.