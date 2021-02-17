ByteDance denies in preliminary talks to list TikTok on NYSE - Global Times

(Reuters) - TikTok's parent company ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), China's Global Times newspaper tweeted https://bit.ly/3u0HKKh on Wednesday.

"ByteDance responded Wed that the previous media reports over the company being in preliminary talks to list TikTok in New York was not true", the Global Times reported.

The newspaper said earlier, citing sources, that ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)