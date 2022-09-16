ByteDance to spend up to $3 billion to repurchase shares from investors

FILE PHOTO: Organised media tour to Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -ByteDance will spend up to $3 billion to repurchase shares in a deal that values the Chinese unlisted owner of TikTok at around $300 billion, according to a company memo to investors seen by Reuters on Friday.

The exercise is mainly aimed at helping some of its shareholders improve their liquidity positions, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.

ByteDance had explored conducting an initial public offering in Hong Kong, sources have said, but company said in April last year it had no imminent plans.

The company's board will put the proposal, which values its shares at up to $176.9 apiece, to its shareholders at the end of this month and plans to carry out the buyback in the next two to three months, the person with direct knowledge said.

Recent trades in the private equity secondary market valued the company at $300 billion or lower, the person and a separate source said.

That compares with valuations of between $300 billion and $400 billion it received in the secondary market last year. Even at $300 billion, it is one of the world's most valuable private companies, according to CB Insights.

The sources declined to identified as the information was confidential.

Slower economic growth, much of which is due to COVID curbs, as well as Beijing's regulatory crackdown on the tech sector have crimped earnings prospects for many Chinese internet firms.

The company last month cut the price of stock options granted to employees by 20% from its 2021 plan.

Revenue growth in 2021 also slowed to 70% compared with more than 100% a year earlier.

In addition to TikTok, ByteDance's other hit apps include its Chinese equivalent Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao. In 2021, users spent approximately $2.3 billion in TikTok and the iOS version of Douyin, according to Sensor Tower.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Retail sales fall sharply as cost of living bites

    Consumer spending was hit in August as household finances came under increasing pressure.

  • Vedanta Drops Most in Months as Chip Factory Plan Unclear

    (Bloomberg) -- Vedanta Ltd.’s stock dropped the most in almost three months, amid questions about the billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed mining company’s involvement in a “landmark” Indian semiconductor factory investment. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Opti

  • Boeing CEO says still 'chance' 737 MAX could win approval this year

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said Thursday there is still a chance U.S. regulators could approve the 737 MAX 10 before the end of the year and he thinks the company will win approval for the smaller 737 MAX 7 in the coming months. Boeing faces a late December deadline set by Congress to win certification of the two variants of the MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect. Calhoun said he thought the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would approve the 737 MAX 7 before the end of the year.

  • Airbus sees helicopter lift-off on energy crisis, military spend

    Airbus Helicopters expects new orders and deliveries to keep growing this year, its chief executive told Reuters, as a scramble for new energy supplies and higher military spending accelerate a recovery in the long-sluggish rotary-wing sector. Cushioned by critical public services, helicopter demand suffered less of a battering from COVID-19 than the grounded airline industry. "We expect a very strong year in terms of order intake especially by value," Airbus divisional CEO Bruno Even said as the world's largest civil helicopter maker celebrates its 30th anniversary since taking flight in a Franco-German merger.

  • ByteDance to Buy Back $3 Billion in Shares as IPO Plans Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. is offering to buy back as much as $3 billion of its own shares from investors at a valuation of about $300 billion, giving existing backers a way to cash out after plans for an initial public offering stalled.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20

  • Riot Games Names Lil Nas X Its New 'League of Legends' President

    Ahead of the 2022 League World Championship, Riot Games has now announced Lil Nas X as its new...

  • Lufthansa Explores Partial Sale Of Aircraft Business As It Battles Strikes, Workforce Shortage

    Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTC: DLAKY) looks to talk with private equity investors in December regarding a partial sale of its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik, Reuters reports citing Handelsblatt. In a best-case scenario, the board could have a list of non-binding offers in January 2023. The board aimed for a valuation of €6 billion - €8 billion ($5.99 billion-$7.99 billion), including debt. Since the Covid-19 outbreak first erupted, the aviation sector has been in turmoil. Circumsta

  • Germany Begins Historic Takeover Swoop: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is taking control of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German oil refineries and is nearing a decision to take over Uniper SE and two other large gas importers as it tries to avoid a collapse of its energy industry.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 Bi

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble

    10 of the world's wealthiest people have seen their combined net worth shrink by nearly $300 billion or 20% this year, reflecting a slump in stocks.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

    After a hotter-than-expected August inflation report, it is clear that the market volatility investors have become accustomed to this year is not done just yet. With the return of volatility, investors might want to once again think about where they can invest their money for a steadier stream of income. Dividend stocks are certainly one category that fits this need, as long as companies can maintain their payouts.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company has been ravaged by the bear market, but this too shall pass.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]